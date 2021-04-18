Northern Trust Corp Takes $2.74 Million Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $23.86 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

