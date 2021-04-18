Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 138,369 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $4,488,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 246,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 42.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

PKE stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.