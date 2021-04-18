Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 212.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

INBK opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.79.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.