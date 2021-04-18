Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

OTCMKTS NESRF opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

