North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,906 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of North American Construction Group worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,620,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $343.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

