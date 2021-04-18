Norges Bank Takes $43.84 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,023,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,837,000. Norges Bank owned 0.22% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,943. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

CCL stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

