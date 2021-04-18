Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 501,634 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 501,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,510,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.94% of ONE Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

OGS stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

