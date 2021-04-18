Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,495,640 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,495,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

