Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,325,929 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,325,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,971 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 344,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

