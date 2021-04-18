Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,430,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stantec by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after acquiring an additional 381,486 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $46.66.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

