Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 860,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,466,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.65% of Brady as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Brady by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brady by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE BRC opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.