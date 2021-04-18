Norges Bank Makes New $46.80 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,799,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $168.47 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

