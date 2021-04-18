Norges Bank Makes New $39.48 Million Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 409,558 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,481,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.17% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,662,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,412,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $134.20 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

