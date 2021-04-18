Norges Bank Makes New $39.15 Million Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433,668 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

