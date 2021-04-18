Norges Bank Invests $40.60 Million in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 917,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,604,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.00% of Cannae as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

