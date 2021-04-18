Norges Bank Buys Shares of 291,948 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,948 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,651,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,105,000 after buying an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP opened at $141.04 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.