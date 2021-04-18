Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 405,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

DOOR stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.03. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $127.18.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $618.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

