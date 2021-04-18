Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,527,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,191,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.68% of Myovant Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

MYOV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

NYSE MYOV opened at $18.06 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $202,250.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,755.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,242 shares of company stock worth $1,337,161. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.