Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Lifted to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NENTF stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

