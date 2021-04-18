Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.