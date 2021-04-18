nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $30.97. 107,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,159. nLIGHT has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in nLIGHT by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in nLIGHT by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in nLIGHT by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

