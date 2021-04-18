NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.04. 176,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

