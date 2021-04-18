NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. NICE posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $237.64. 130,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a one year low of $156.16 and a one year high of $288.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

