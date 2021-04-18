NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.47. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.64. The company had a trading volume of 130,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.97 and its 200-day moving average is $246.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $1,188,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

