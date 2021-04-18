NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.81.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,226. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

