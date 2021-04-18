NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

NEE stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.