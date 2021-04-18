Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

NEXA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $11.40 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.