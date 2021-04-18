Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NRGOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 20,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,721. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
About Newrange Gold
