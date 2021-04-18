Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRGOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 20,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,721. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.