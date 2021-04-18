Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,400 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 1,961,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,302,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 1,030,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Nevada Copper from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.