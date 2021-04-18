Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) is Interwest Venture Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Interwest Venture Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,157 shares during the quarter. Neuronetics accounts for about 1.6% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned about 1.96% of Neuronetics worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $292.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,428 shares of company stock worth $798,452. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.