Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $129.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after buying an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after buying an additional 54,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.58. 601,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,488. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

