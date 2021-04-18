NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NRBO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 107,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $63.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

