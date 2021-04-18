Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Update

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 429,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Net Element in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

NETE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 146,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,882. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Net Element has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Net Element will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

