NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $12.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE NPTN opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.33 million, a PE ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,022 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 87,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

