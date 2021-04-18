NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $51.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
NCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.
Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. NCR has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.
In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NCR
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.