NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $51.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. NCR has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.