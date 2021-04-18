NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 173.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 193.75 ($2.53).

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

LON:NWG traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 198.85 ($2.60). 5,024,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,412,616. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 201 ($2.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.67. The company has a market capitalization of £22.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.