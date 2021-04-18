NativeCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $289.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 92.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $289.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00051341 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00338153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009674 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,736,986 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.