National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 400,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

National Grid stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. 378,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. National Grid has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

