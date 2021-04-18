National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. National Grid has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

