National Bankshares Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.59.
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.
In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.