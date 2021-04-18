National Bankshares Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

