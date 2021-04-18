National Bankshares Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PXT. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.50.

PXT opened at C$22.69 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$24.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.82.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.077191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,402,000. Insiders sold a total of 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676 in the last three months.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

