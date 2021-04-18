Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $1,523,133.36 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,523,133.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.

On Thursday, February 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,502,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

