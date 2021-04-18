Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,779.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $76,779.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00280521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00028001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.66 or 0.00726375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,775.67 or 0.99625147 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.86 or 0.00833890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

