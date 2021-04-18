Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Trims Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,756,725 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

