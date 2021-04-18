Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $105.83. 1,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,953. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

