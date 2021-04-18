Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 287 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. 167,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,456,633. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

