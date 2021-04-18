Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

AMZN stock opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,132.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,187.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

