Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $5.83 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $271.29. 46,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,808. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $269.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

