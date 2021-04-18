Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $3.64 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVDA stock traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $638.66. The stock had a trading volume of 196,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,019. The firm has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $534.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

