Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,683. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

